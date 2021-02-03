49°
CEO of Turner Industries steps down after more than 40 years with the company

29 minutes 36 seconds ago Wednesday, February 03 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: Falon Brown
Photo: Turner Industries

BATON ROUGE - The CEO of Turner Industries is stepping down from his position to retire. 

Thomas Turner announced his retirement on Feb. 3 after spending more than four decades working there. Turner is the son of Sue and Bert Turner, who founded Turner Industries in 1961. 

"Turner Industries has been a central part of my life for as long as I can remember. As a small child, I watched my mom and dad work daily to grow Turner Industries from a small construction company to Louisiana’s largest employer, with nearly 20,000 employees and over $2 Billion in annual sales. And for four decades, I’ve had the opportunity to contribute to its success – to my parents’ dream," said Turner in a statement Wednesday. 

It is unclear at this time who will take Turner's place as the new CEO of Turner Industries. 

