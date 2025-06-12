Century of fashion originating in Louisiana celebrated on National Seersucker Day

BATON ROUGE - Thursday National Seersucker Day, which recognizes the New Orleans native seersucker suit.



Seersucker suits have been a staple in Louisiana wardrobes for more than 110 years. In that century, the style has spread nationwide.

What makes seersucker is the pucker in the fabric. In seersucker, the loom actually skips, and that's what makes the pucker in the fabric.

The pucker stands off of the skin, keeping the wearer nice and cool during hot Louisiana summers.

Joseph Haspel Sr. was the first to "recognize the power of the pucker" in 1909. While in Boca Raton, Florida, Haspel discovered how versatile the fabric can be.

"He walked in the ocean, turned around and walked out. He took the suit off and hung it up to dry. Then that evening he wore it to a cocktail party and that was the birth of wash and wear clothing," Haspel Executive Vice President Will Swillie said.

This story is often referred to as the "ocean story" and is the foundation of the seersucker suit at Haspel Clothing, which is still going strong to this day.

Each June, U.S. Senators commemorate the seersucker suit, signing a proclamation on June 12 before taking part in a luncheon.