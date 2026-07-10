Centreville remains under curfew as it searches for new police chief amid fatal mass shooting investigation

CENTREVILLE, Miss. — Centreville remains under curfew following a fatal shooting that killed two people and injured seven others on July 4.

The shooting, which occurred near the Orchard Cafe on Highway 24, killed 19-year-old Dekevion Andrews and 22-year-old Donovan Jackson, prompting the new curfew, which began on Wednesday.

Issued by Centreville Mayor Demetria Hudson during a town hall meeting, the curfew runs from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and applies to everyone in the town except those traveling for work or for emergency purposes, according to the Centreville Police Department.

Officers said that so far there have been no citations in relation to the curfew.

Also announced during Tuesday's town hall meeting was Interim Centreville Police Chief GeMarcus Patterson's resignation. Patterson became the interim chief in June after Chief Edward Arbuthnot resigned.

According to the police department, a new interim police chief has yet to be named, with the department having about six months to fill the role.