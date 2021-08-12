73°
Central welcomes students back to school

Thursday, August 12 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CENTRAL - Teachers and school officials in Central are preparing to welcome nearly 5,000 students to the first day of the 2021-2022 school year Thursday and Friday.

Campuses have been cleaned, teachers and staff are masked, and classrooms are ready to accommodate students for the upcoming semester.

As the new school year begins, school officials are taking COVID precautions seriously and implementing health and safety measures such as mandated mask-wearing on school grounds and on school buses and frequent handwashing. 

In addition to this, some Central schools are welcoming students back to classrooms in stages, with girls returning to school Thursday and boys returning Friday. 

A detailed list of Central Community School System's COVID guidelines can be found below. 

While the first day is a time for students to learn how to adapt safety measures into their daily activities at school, it's also an exciting day that involves meeting new teachers and making new friends.

Parents who'd like to share photos, videos, or memorable moments from their child's first day of the 2021-2022 school year are welcome to do so on Twitter using the hashtag #Back2SchoolWBRZ 

 

Click here for more information on the Central Community School System. 

