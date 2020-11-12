Central sales tax revenue on the rise despite COVID-19 regulations

CENTRAL – Even though businesses had to temporarily shut down across the state during the pandemic, one city has found a way to keep their economy thriving. Sales tax revenue is through the roof in Central.

According to Mayor David Barrow, collection is up 13 percent from January through September this year compared to last. September alone is up 33 percent compared to September 2019. Business owners have noticed.

“We’re doing great, we’re really busy,” said Darci Perkins, the owner of Central Cross Threads; a shop where customers can customize t-shirts, hats or sweatshirts.

Perkins, who said business started to pick back up mid-summer credits the spike to the community’s support.

“The community has gotten behind all of the local businesses because here when you shop local all of those tax dollars stay here in our school system and our city,” said Perkins.

Across town, the owner of Ross Tire and Service says he cherishes any business he gets after going through such uncertain times during the beginning of the pandemic.

“It was a strong feeling of relief when things bottomed out so to speak, and started coming back up,” said Lucky Ross.

Along with shoppers hitting the stores, the Mayor says the completion of The Reserve at Shoe Creek apartment complex boosted sales tax revenue in August. Noticing the extra funding, Mayor Barrow favors putting the extra money towards infrastructure, or save it for special projects. The city recently set aside $20 million to widen a one-mile stretch of Sullivan Rd, so he knows those projects add up.

Business owners are appreciating this trend, and they hope it continues into the holidays.

“I think we should surpass what we did last year,” Perkins said, talking about her end of the year sales.

“If we shop Central first then we're not only going to help ourselves, but we're going to help our neighbors and city as a whole,” Ross added.