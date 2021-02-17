Central's church-based warming shelters now closed

CENTRAL - As the area grapples with freezing temperatures and electrical outages, church congregations in Central organized warming areas for people to get relief from the cold.

Though the shelters are now closed to the public, many in the community found them quite helpful when they were initially opened.

The Central Police Department posted a list on Facebook around lunchtime Tuesday.

"Several churches in our community with electrical power have graciously agreed to open their gyms, warm them up and have hot coffee for those in our community that need a place to get warm," the police department wrote on social media.

Locations included:

Cornerstone Church at 9611 Blackwater; opened at 11 a.m. Tuesday

The pastor said it is "open for business!" A "warm place, hot coffee, warm welcome." Lunch was served Tuesday, too.

Also open Tuesday was Zoar Baptist Church at 11848 Hooper; It opened at noon.

Journey Church at 17407 Greenwell Springs Road opened at noon.

The police department suggested people first try to care for family and friends at a warm home but if additional help was needed, to seek out the churches.

"Thank you to Councilman Evans for arranging these shelters," the department wrote.

