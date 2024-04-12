Central residents tired of flooding; drainage clean-up to begin July 10

CENTRAL – Residents in Central are tired of their neighborhood flooding every time it rains.

They say the flooding occurs where Beaver Bayou flows into two canals.

After the rain over the weekend, the Cimmeron Subdivision off Hooper Road received several inches of water. Residents say the problem is debris in the bayou that is clogging up the waterway.

"And the water backs up and the next thing we know our yards are full,” John Green, Central resident said.

Central Mayor Junior Shelton says he is aware of the problem and what it takes to fix it.

“Once we get clean out behind Cimmeron they should see immediate relief,” Shelton said.

The city has already signed a $4 million contract to clean out the bayou and other drainage areas in the city.

"It'll take several months for sure, but we're in there taking care of the citizens and promise you, this is a top priority for the city,” Shelton said.

Homeowners are hoping the rain goes away until bayou is cleaned up. The $4 million Back Water Clean-up Campaign is set to begin on July 10.