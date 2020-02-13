Central Private athlete diagnosed with heart disease after scare at basketball game

CENTRAL - Last Tuesday, 16-year-old Central Private School student Noah Martin suffered a seizure and collapsed in the locker room during halftime at a basketball game against Southern University Laboratory School.

His father, Robert Martin, is the principal at Central Private. He was there when Noah slipped into cardiac arrest.

"I started praying and asking God to increase my faith to believe for him. It was the scariest moment of my life," said Robert.

He called 911 as on site medical staff rushed to Noah's side. Southern Lab's School Resource Officer, Alexander Jackson, performed CPR.

"I just immediately did my job and instincts kicked in," said Jackson.

Jackson assisted the on site medical team with using a defribillator to keep his heart going.

"We shocked him a total of three times over the course of 10 minutes until he got a strong pulse and was breathing on his own," Jackson explained.

He was treated at Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital in Baton Rouge, then taken to Ochsner Hospital in New Orleans where doctors diagnosed him with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

"It's something he had his whole life we didn't know. Typically when a person has an episode they die because there's nobody there to help them," said Robert.

While Noah won't be able to hit the basketball court again any time soon, he's grateful for the team that helped him fight for his life.

"So happy they were there to help. It's crazy how many people that needed to be there were there to help and without them I wouldn't be here," Noah says.