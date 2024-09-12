77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Central Police working major crash along Greenwell Springs Road

Thursday, September 12 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

CENTRAL - A portion of Greenwell Springs Road between Hooper and Wax has been shut down after a major crash Thursday evening. 

Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran said the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. along Greenwell Springs Road near Lighthouse Avenue. 

Chief Corcoran said multiple cars were involved and multiple people suffered injuries. The cause of the wreck is unknown. 

Please avoid the area. 

