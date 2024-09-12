77°
Central Police working major crash along Greenwell Springs Road
CENTRAL - A portion of Greenwell Springs Road between Hooper and Wax has been shut down after a major crash Thursday evening.
Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran said the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. along Greenwell Springs Road near Lighthouse Avenue.
Chief Corcoran said multiple cars were involved and multiple people suffered injuries. The cause of the wreck is unknown.
Please avoid the area.
