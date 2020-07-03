75°
Central Police: Missing teen found

CENTRAL- The Central Police Department confirmed that 16-year-old Christopher James Stuart has been found as of Friday, July 3rd and is safe at home. 

He was reported missing on Thursday evening. 

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, NCIC, in the United States, an estimated 460,000 children are reported missing every year.

Click here for more information on missing children.

