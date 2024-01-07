37°
Central Police investigating deadly single-vehicle crash on Greenwell Springs Road Sunday morning
CENTRAL - Police are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that occurred on Greenwell Springs Road early Sunday morning.
According to the Central Police Department, the crash occurred shortly after midnight.
Police say a black Lexus was heading eastbound on Greenwell Springs Road when, for unknown reasons, the car left the roadway and struck a traffic light pole.
Impairment is unknown at this time, though speed is believed to be a factor.
