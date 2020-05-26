70°
Central police investigate fatal crash on Greenwell Springs Road near Wax Road

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CENTRAL - On Tuesday morning, a fatal crash occurred within the 20000 block of Greenwell Springs Road, near Wax Road and Will Avenue. 

The wreck led to one unidentified person's death and authorities say no other injuries were sustained during the tragic incident. 

According to Chief Roger Corcoran of the Central Police Department, two vehicles were involved in the incident; one of the drivers veered off road, over-corrected, and swerved into the other lane, hitting another vehicle head-on.

The fatal incident happened shortly before 8:20 a.m. and led to the temporary closure of Greenwell Springs Road, between Wax Road and Will Avenue. The area was reopened around 11 a.m.

Central Police, who are taking the lead in investigating the crash, say at this time it is unknown if impairment was a factor. 

