56°
Latest Weather Blog
Central Police identify victim in single-vehicle crash on Greenwell Springs Road
CENTRAL - Police are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that occurred on Greenwell Springs Road early Sunday morning.
Police identified the victim as Aldrick Griffin, 48, of Central.
According to the Central Police Department, the crash occurred shortly after midnight.
Police say a black Lexus was heading eastbound on Greenwell Springs Road when, for unknown reasons, the car left the roadway and struck a traffic light pole.
Trending News
Impairment is unknown at this time, though speed is believed to be a factor.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Balloon release held for mother killed in domestic violence shooting
-
New food pantry aimed at helping pet owners
-
Louisianians flock to stores to buy first king cakes on Kings Day
-
Garbage truck machinery gets tangled in electric wires on Lorri Burgess Avenue
-
The new posted speed limit on I-10 West is 45 mph, but...