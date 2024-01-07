Central Police identify victim in single-vehicle crash on Greenwell Springs Road

CENTRAL - Police are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that occurred on Greenwell Springs Road early Sunday morning.

Police identified the victim as Aldrick Griffin, 48, of Central.

According to the Central Police Department, the crash occurred shortly after midnight.

Police say a black Lexus was heading eastbound on Greenwell Springs Road when, for unknown reasons, the car left the roadway and struck a traffic light pole.

Impairment is unknown at this time, though speed is believed to be a factor.