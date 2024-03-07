Central Police arrest woman on vehicular homicide; syringe found in car after February crash

CENTRAL — Central Police have arrested a woman on vehicular homicide and other charges after a February car crash where a syringe was found in her car.

An arrest report said Breanne Beasley, 31, of Baton Rouge, shifted lanes into oncoming traffic while driving on Joor Road on Feb. 2 before she crashed her Chevrolet Volt head-on into a Honda CRV. After officials arrived, both drivers were taken to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and the victim, Lucille Givens Holwager, 71, was pronounced dead.

WBRZ previously reported that, after the crash, a search warrant was filed for both vehicles and a blood sample was taken from Beasley. While she tested negative for alcohol, a toxicology report released Tuesday showed both methamphetamines and amphetamines in Beasley's system at the time of the crash.

Beasley was booked Wednesday on the vehicular homicide charge, as well as one count of driving while intoxicated and one count of reckless operation of a vehicle.

Court records show that Beasley has a history of drug-related offenses dating back, most recently a December 2019 arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia.