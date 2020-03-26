Central pastor vowing to hold church service appears on 'Dr. Phil'

CENTRAL – Pastor Tony Spell, the leader of Life Tabernacle church who has defied a state-wide stay at home order and has held Sunday service amid growing coronavirus cases, appeared on Dr. Phil's TV show seen on WBRZ Channel 2 Thursday.

Spell told Dr. Phil, he sees church congregations as essential in the trying times of the rapid virus spread.

Click HERE for the latest patient and health information related to COVID-19.

“We feel that we are as an essential part of our community as the retail stores,” he said in the recorded interview.

Spell said he plans to continue holding Sunday service, inviting up to a thousand people to join him at the church across the street from Blackwater Conservation Area on Hooper Road.

“It is in persecution of the faith for us to be asked to close our doors whenever more people are being contacted in those Targets and Walmarts than are in my service,” Spell said in the episode.

Dr. Phil is seen daily on WBRZ Channel 2 at 3 p.m. followed by WBRZ News 2 at 4:00.

Click HERE to see more video of the interview from the Dr. Phil show website.

**************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz