Central HS coach to fans: Forget politics, be in COVID 'compliance' at playoff game

CENTRAL – Central High School is set to host its first-round playoff football game Friday night and Coach Sid Edwards pleaded with fans this week: Wear a mask and stay six feet apart.

The plea for social distancing came after the Louisiana High School Athletic Association issued what it labeled an urgent warning that schools and teams must take a more proactive approach to virus mitigation as Louisiana deals with a COVID surge.

“The LHSAA has taken a strong stance in the last 24 hours about mitigation at games. Meaning, staying six feet apart, meaning wearing masks,” Coach Edwards said in a video posted on social media Thursday afternoon.

If Sid Edwards says wear a mask...I’m wearing a mask. https://t.co/FAgTXGSMOM — Matt Trent (@MCTrent23) November 26, 2020

“We’re asking for your help.”

He warned there will be consequences – fines or forfeiture of athletic events later.

“People will report it,” he said and added that any violations will likely be recorded by game officials.

He said if people do not adhere and the school is found in violation, trouble is on the horizon: “If we’re not following the rules… we will not be able to host at home again.”

Edwards said it’d be a tremendous disappointment for the team to not host additional playoff games as the season nears its end.

He asked people put politics aside for the sake of the game – and the young players.

“No matter what our stance is … or how you feel… I’m pleading for you to be in compliance [Friday] night for our young men. They’ve worked extremely hard. If you’re like me, I’m willing to do whatever I need to do that they got the opportunity to realize their dreams,” Edwards said as he reached for his own mask.

He ended by showing off his mask and said, “for at least a little while longer… have your mask on.”

Central hosts Pineville Friday night at Wildcat Stadium in Central.

Eddie Bonine, of the LHSAA, said earlier this week failure to comply with measures will result in a $500 fine and the loss of hosting and potentially participating in any further football games and/or winter sports, such as basketball, wrestling, soccer, and powerlifting.

