Central home near Hooper Road catches fire after motorcycle parked in carport goes up in flames

By: Domenic Purdy

CENTRAL — A home near Hooper Road in Central caught fire Wednesday morning. 

Central firefighters responded to the Tech Drive fire just before 10 a.m. 

According to the homeowners, who got out of the house safely, the fire started under the carport when a motorcycle went up in flames before spreading to a car parked under the carport.

The fire then spread to the ceiling of the carport and the home's roof.

