Central High seniors end year on unusual but emotional note

BATON ROUGE - Thursday was a big day for the graduating class at Central High School.

Hundreds of seniors lined up to receive their diploma covers in a drive-thru style ceremony.

"I'm kind of nervous but excited at the same time," graduating senior Menyon Brister said.

With loud cheers and even some tears, family and friends celebrated Central High School's senior class.

"We just have to make the best of this whole situation. I'm just glad that my school got to do something like this," Menyon said.

"I was really excited for her. This is really nice, what they've planned," said Menyon's mother, Kimberly Brister.

Administrators, led by Principal Brandon Lagroue, helped organize the tribute while also maintaining social distancing. Graduates received their diploma covers, snapped photos in their caps and gowns and even walked across the stage.

"Today's a celebration. It's a chance for the kids to walk across the stage, and walk across the red carpet. We're trying to provide a special moment for them to enjoy graduation," Lagroue said.

It's these unorthodox, but happy, memories Menyon hopes to remember long after the pandemic.

"This will be a great memory for me in the long run, and it's just a great feeling," she said.

The final drive-in commencement ceremony will take place in the parking lot of Wildcat Stadium May 22.