Central High honoring alumni Devon Gales

BATON ROUGE - Under the Friday night lights, plays honored a former Central Wildcat.

Starting with Friday's game against McKinley, the Central football team will wear blue and gold stickers in the shape of ribbons on the backs of helmets for Southern University football player Devon Gales. Gales, a Central alum, was hurt last Saturday in a Southern game against Georgia.

Gales is recovering in an Atlanta hospital from a spinal cord injury. Friday, former teammates and coaches spoke highly of Gales, saying he has the heart and the motivation to keep going until the whistle blows and sometimes beyond that.

"Sacrificing himself for his teammates; that's what that kid is all about," said former Wildcat and teammate Zach Evans.

People say it's an act portrayed by Gales that doesn't go unnoticed.

"He doesn't have the ball, he's not showboating," said Evans. "He's tearing it up on the field protecting his teammates and that's how he is on and off the field."

Teammates are returning the favor that Gales has given to others time and time again.

Central Defensive Coordinator Ken Hilton said he spoke to Gales Friday morning and that he seemed to be in good spirits.

"When I asked him if he was ready for the long haul for his recovery, he said, 'Coach you already know, ain't nothing but a thing,'" said Hilton. "He was talking about getting back on the field and playing football."

Gales has a lot of positive vibes coming from all over. With each blue ribbon on those Wildcat helmets, a nod in his favor for a speedy recovery.

Doctors say the 21-year-old has about eight weeks of recovery ahead of him.