Central gets nearly $115M in federal & state funds for infrastructure projects

CENTRAL - Officials with the city of Central say the government has obtained millions of dollars to pay for roadwork, flood prevention measures and more.

The city shared a list of projects that will be funded through the awarded dollars from both the state and federal governments.

SULLIVAN ROAD (LA3034) WIDENING: Approximately $15.8 million was secured in the State Capital Outlay 2019-20 for the widening of Sullivan Rd from Wax Rd to Hooper Rd. The project is currently scheduled to let for bids in early 2020. Clearing/Grubbing and utility relocations are underway as part of a separate project.

HOOPER ROAD EXTENSION: Approximately $5.5 million was appropriated in State Capital Outlay for extension of Hooper Rd from Sullivan Rd across the Amite River into Watson. These funds will be used to begin the necessary studies. Approximately $100 million will be needed in the future to actually build the roadway and bridges.

HOOPER ROAD WIDENING & SEWER: Approximately $12.8 million has been provided by the State of LA to speed up the widening of Hooper Rd from Blackwater Bayou to Sullivan Rd. The project will be done in two phases: Sullivan Rd to Joor Rd, and Joor Rd to Blackwater Bayou. New public sewer lines will be installed as part of the widening process. MoveEBR funds will be used to provide additional funding.

CENTRAL ADMINISTRATION BUILDING: $1,336,300 has been appropriated in State Capital Outlay for the construction of a new city hall and parking lot. This money must be used for construction, and the city will purchase property using local funds.

CENTRAL COMMUNITY SPORTS PARK ON HOOPER RD: $481,000 has been appropriated through State Capital Outlay to place artificial turf on several of the baseball fields at the park. This should help bring more tournaments to the park and help our local economy. Additional upgrades to the park will be made by BREC using their funds.

CENTRAL DRAINAGE: $4 million will be available through the state over the next several years for drainage improvements in Central on local drainage channels.

EBR FLOOD CONTROL PROJECTS: $75 million for widening of Blackwater Bayou, Blackwater Bayou Tributary, and Beaver Bayou through federal funding and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The city of Central will provide a $4 million match.