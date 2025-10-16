63°
Central firefighters put out fire that caused ammunition, aerosol cans to explode in backyard shop
CENTRAL — Central Fire put out a house fire along Morgan Road on Wednesday night.
Firefighters responded to the fire just before 9:30 p.m. to find a large shop behind a home on fire. Rounds of ammunition and aerosol cans could be heard by neighbors exploding during the fire, officials said.
In order to put the fire out, crews said they had to hand stretch their hose from the road about 600 feet to the backyard shop. Ultimately, the fire was put out with no one injured.
Baton Rouge Fire investigators are investigating the cause of the fire, officials added.
