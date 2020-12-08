Central firefighters extinguish car fire amid busy Monday night of crashes, emergencies

CENTRAL - First responders with the Central Fire Department rushed to the aid of a driver whose vehicle caught on fire Monday (Dec. 7) night.

Authorities say they received a call concerning the fire shortly before 6 p.m. So, they rushed to the scene of the incident, which occurred along Wax Road at Sullivan, and found a single-car accident that resulted in a car fire and minor injuries.

Authorities told WBRZ, "The driver was out of the car when we arrived. We had a total of four calls in 20 minutes and this was the second one."

Firefighters say just before responding to the Wax Road car fire, they'd been dispatched to Joor Road for a separate crash that did not result in any injuries.

And, their night didn't end with the car fire.

On their Facebook page, Central firefighters say Monday night was so busy they found themselves responding to four calls in a brief 20-minute time-frame.

The Central Fire District, established in 1972, is responsible for providing fire protection to the 35,000 residents who comprise the community in East Baton Rouge Parish's northeastern area.