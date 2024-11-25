Central Fire extricates one person from crash on Joor Road

CENTRAL - One person was extricated from a crashed vehicle in Central on Monday.

The Central Fire Department said the crash happened around 1 p.m. along Joor Road outside of Central. Firefighters said two cars had crashed and one person was stuck inside a car.

After firefighters extricated the person, they were taken to a hospital for treatment. No information on the extent of injuries has been released.