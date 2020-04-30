Central Fire Dept rescued person trapped in vehicle following Wax Road crash

Members of the Central Fire Department worked alongside other first responders to rescue a driver trapped in their vehicle following a crash on Wax Road. (April 28, 2020)

CENTRAL- On Tuesday night, crews with the Central Fire Department worked alongside other first responders to rescue a person trapped in their vehicle following a crash on Wax Road.

Officials were dispatched to the area, which was within the 17000 block of Wax Road, around 10 p.m..

Apparently, two vehicles had overturned in the ditches on opposite sides of the street and one person, who was trapped in a car, had to be extricated.

The crash resulted in one injury, and this person was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

At this time it is unknown if it was the person trapped in their vehicle who was taken to the hospital, or if another person involved in the crash was the patient.