Central Fire Dept. responds to apartment fire on Greenwell Springs Road

CENTRAL - A small electrical fire broke out at a Greenwell Springs Road apartment just before 6:30 a.m., Thursday morning.

Firefighters with Central Fire Department responded to the incident and were able to safely extinguish the blaze.

No injuries were reported and the apartment sustained only minor damage.

Firefighters say the Red Cross was requested to assist the home's occupants.