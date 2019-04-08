Central eyes stricter drainage policies

CENTRAL - A draft of the city's drainage master plan will be presented at the city council meeting Tuesday evening. More than $100 million in projects, big and small, will be included in the plan expected to be finished by early June.

"There are some smaller projects we have funding for, there are others we'll have to be creative with in the future," said Mayor David Barrow.

The council meeting is 6pm Tuesday at Kristenwood reception hall on Greenwell Springs Road.

Along with the drainage master plan, city council members are also looking at stricter development codes. Councilman and mayor pro tem Wade Evans said Central needs to catch up with other area governments like Ascension and East Baton Rouge Parishes.

"Going forward I think we need to be more innovative in how we do the build out," said Evans.

He wants to see at least a 3 ft limit on dirt fill used to elevate new constructions. Evans also wants housing developments with more than five lots to have drainage systems that can handle a 25-year storm event and detention ponds that can handle 100-year storms.

Evans said the council could vote on concrete proposals in the coming months.