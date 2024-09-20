78°
Central dominates Walker to stay undefeated

51 minutes 10 seconds ago Friday, September 20 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

CENTRAL - In a battle of Wildcats, the Central High School football team was victorious Friday night against Walker, and stayed undefeated.

Central 42, Walker 16

Central (3-0) scored the first 14 points of the game thanks to a Jackson Firmin rushing touchdown and a Marvin Joseph touchdown pass to Steven Ranel. 

Walker (2-1) scored their first points of the game late in the first quarter thanks to a Cayden Jones rushing touchdown.

