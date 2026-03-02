71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Central Command: 4th US service member dies during war with Iran

3 hours 26 minutes 22 seconds ago Monday, March 02 2026 Mar 2, 2026 March 02, 2026 7:16 AM March 02, 2026 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A fourth U.S. service member has died during the war with Iran, the U.S. Central Command announced on Monday.

The service member was wounded during the initial stage of Operation Epic Fury and died on Monday, it said. Three other service members have been killed since Israel and the U.S. launched strikes against Iran on Saturday.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days