71°
Latest Weather Blog
Central Command: 4th US service member dies during war with Iran
WASHINGTON (AP) — A fourth U.S. service member has died during the war with Iran, the U.S. Central Command announced on Monday.
The service member was wounded during the initial stage of Operation Epic Fury and died on Monday, it said. Three other service members have been killed since Israel and the U.S. launched strikes against Iran on Saturday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'Sinners' takes top prize at Actor Awards, setting up Oscar showdown with...
-
Central Command: 4th US service member dies during war with Iran
-
Ochsner's Sports Medicine team works to keep Baton Rouge moving with non-surgical...
-
2une In Previews: La. Right to Life hosting inaugural Baton Rouge gala...
-
Southern Jaguars Softball hosts free clinic
Sports Video
-
LSU bats still quiet as Tigers win against Dartmouth
-
Chio scores third straight 10.0 on beam to help LSU win Podium...
-
LSU men's basketball fails to win second straight SEC game
-
Jay Johnson earns 200th win with Tigers in LSU victory against Northeastern
-
Southern basketball splits doubleheader with Bethune-Cookman