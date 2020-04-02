81°
Central closing Frenchtown Rd. and Blackwater conservations on weekends after too many people visit

By: WBRZ Staff

Central - The City of Central will temporarily close the Frenchtown Rd. and Blackwater Conservation areas on Saturdays and Sundays because too many people visited the parks last weekend.

Officials say there were some incidents last weekend that required emergency responders and law enforcement. 

BREC will keep the parks open during the week.

