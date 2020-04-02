81°
Latest Weather Blog
Central closing Frenchtown Rd. and Blackwater conservations on weekends after too many people visit
Central - The City of Central will temporarily close the Frenchtown Rd. and Blackwater Conservation areas on Saturdays and Sundays because too many people visited the parks last weekend.
Officials say there were some incidents last weekend that required emergency responders and law enforcement.
BREC will keep the parks open during the week.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Explained: Who gets gov stimulus checks and how
-
Measures put in place to help those struggling to pay rent
-
Gov. Edwards encourages public to heed safety guidlines to continue to reduce...
-
LA National Guard shipping ventilators, PPE to assist COVID-19 response
-
Louisiana ranks second per capita in COVID-19 deaths