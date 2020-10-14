Central assistant police chief on leave after cyberstalking arrest

CENTRAL - A high-ranking member of the Central Police Department is on leave from his job after he was arrested on a warrant out of Mississippi last week.

According to a letter from Police Chief Roger Corcoran to Mayor David Barrow, Darren Sibley was arrested Friday after a crash in East Feliciana Parish. Deputies ran Sibley's name after the accident and discovered he had an arrest warrant for cyberstalking out of Lawrence County, Mississippi.

Sibley was taken into custody and booked into the East Feliciana jail.

Corcoran said in his letter to the mayor that Sibley is a part-time employee and will not accrue pay while on leave. He said Sibley will remain on leave pending an investigation into the allegations against him.