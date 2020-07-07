Central Area Youth League cancels remaining games of season due to COVID-19

CENTRAL - The Central Area Youth League announced Monday (July 6) that due to the recent statewide uptick in cases of novel coronavirus, all remaining games of the season have been canceled.

Bill Ensminger, the League's Commissioner, said the decision was made shortly after four of the League's teams revealed, over the weekend, that either a coach and/or parent tested positive for COVID-19.

After learning this, BREC suggested the League suspend play for three weeks, and officials decided to simply cancel the remainder of the season.

Ensminger's full statement is issued below:

The CAYL Board and staff regret to announce that we have decided to cancel the current all remaining games this season out of precaution of safety and concern for all involved.

Unfortunately, we had 4 of our teams that have contacted us this weekend who have had either a coach and/or a parent test positive for COVID-19.

As of this time, we have not heard of any children that have tested positive for COVID-19.

BREC suggests that we suspend play for three weeks but that would run our season into the start of school.

This is not an option, therefore we have cancelled all remaining games this season. It was our intention to play this summer to give the kids an activity after the lockdown and hopefully we were able to provide that for you and your family.

This was a very difficult decision. We will try as hard as we can to have a Fall League which will be dependent on the health status of our community.

