Centerville bridge crossing Bayou Teche closed to drivers for 8 weeks - see detour here

CENTERVILLE - The St. Mary Parish Government announced the bridge over Bayou Teche will be closed to road traffic for eight weeks.

The bridge connects La. Highway 182 to La. Highway 87. Officials say the closure will begin March 2.

The detour route from Centerville will be La. Highway 182 to Franklin before crossing the Bayou Teche bridge on Willow Street in Franklin into Highway 87.

