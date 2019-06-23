92°
Latest Weather Blog
Census, redistricting top remaining Supreme Court cases
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court enters its final week of decisions with two politically charged issues unresolved, whether to rein in political line-drawing for partisan gain and allow a citizenship question on the 2020 census.
Both decisions could affect the distribution of political power for the next decade.
Both also may test Chief Justice John Roberts' professed desire to keep his court of five conservatives and four liberals from looking like the other, elected branches of government.
Decisions that break along the court's political and ideological divide are more likely to generate criticism of the court as yet another political institution.
In addition, the justices could say whether they will add to their election-year calendar a test of President Donald Trump's effort to end an Obama-era program that shields young immigrants from deportation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
It's heating up and officials are reminding people to stay cool
-
Soccer tournament organizers keeping players safe and hydrated amid summer heat
-
State launches investigation into nursing home cocaine overdose following WBRZ report
-
Vigil for Amite High School football player who died Tuesday
-
Flooding worries circle around Dawson Creek, federal funding could help