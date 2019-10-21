74°
Latest Weather Blog
Census Bureau ramps up recruiting efforts
The United States Census Bureau is interested in hiring about 500,000 census takers across the country in 2020.
According to a post by the City of Gonzales, the Bureau is now ramping up efforts to recruit employees.
Click here for more information on how Louisiana citizens can apply for a job with the Census Bureau.
More News
News Video
