Celebrities participate in virtual dance-a-thon, raise over $3 million for health care workers

Rapper and music industry tycoon Puff Daddy set up a celebrity virtual dance-a-thon for charity, raising over $3 million for healthcare workers in one day.

Around the world, non-profits and charity groups are working hard to feed the hungry and provide essential supplies to healthcare workers during the global health crisis.

In harmony with those efforts, a handful of musically-inclined (and some not so musically-inclined) celebrities are finding a fun way of raising money for healthcare workers.

TMZ reports that rapper and music industry tycoon Puff Daddy set up a celebrity virtual dance-a-thon for charity that's gaining popularity online.

The entertainment mogul got his Team Love dance-a-thon fundraiser started on Sunday, with the goal of raising money for healthcare workers, and he hosted a slew of celebs who hopped on briefly and boogied with Sean.

One of the most notable cameos came from the rapper's former partner, Jennifer Lopez and her current boyfriend Alex Rodriguez. Other stars who joined the dance-a-thon included LeBron James, DJ Khaled, Burna Boy, Megan Thee Stallion, Kelly Rowland, and Winnie Harlow.

As of Monday morning, the dance-a-thon managed to raise $3,724,045.00.

