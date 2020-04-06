Latest Weather Blog
Celebrities find creative ways to entertain public while practicing social distancing
While most of the nation remains under strict isolation orders due to the coronavirus pandemic, some famous faces are finding a way to keep themselves and viewers entertained.
CNN reports that when Tom Holland challenged his "Spider-Man: Far From Home" co-star, Jake Gyllenhaal, to put on a T-shirt while doing a handstand, U.S. Olympian Lolo Jones showed both of the guys up.
While the guys struggled to carry out the challenge, Holland more than Gyllenhaal- Jones killed it.
o tom holland, ele-— derøø ?? (@uchihagbr) April 2, 2020
pic.twitter.com/nZYaQ87Hhq
Sorry I'm late to our Zoom meeting, I was watching Jake Gyllenhaal put on a shirt while in a handstand. pic.twitter.com/UIlV5Wihyv— MTV (@MTV) April 2, 2020
She posted a video on Twitter showing her putting on two shirts while doing a handstand -- even taking a sip of wine before dropping to the floor.
"First I want to thank them for having their shirt off because I haven't seen a man in 25 days," Jones joked, in an apparent reference to quarantining during the coronavirus pandemic.
when I saw Spider-Man and Jake Gyllenhaal do a handstand challenge with one shirt...— Lolo Jones (@lolojones) April 4, 2020
first I want to thank them for having their shirt off because I haven’t seen a man in 25 days and also
? pic.twitter.com/BpQTiOsDY3
Holland also nominated actor Ryan Reynolds to take part in the challenge, but he hilariously declined.
Jones, for the record, is a self-described "tough chick," as well as a champion hurdler, track star and bobsledder. She's one of the rare athletes who has competed in both the summer and winter Olympic Games.
