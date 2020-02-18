Celebration, sorrow mingle after death of Fidel Castro

HAVANA - The death of Cuban leader Fidel Castro is prompting cheers from the country's exiles in Miami. But the 90-year-old revolutionary leader's passing is producing expressions of respect in other parts of the world and measured responses from governments that saw the devoted socialist as a threat.



President Barack Obama noted that while "discord and profound political disagreements" marked the relationship between the United States and Cuba for nearly six decades, Americans are extending "a hand of friendship to the Cuban people" during their time of grief.



Obama added that "History will record and judge the enormous impact of this singular figure on the people and world around him."



President-elect Donald Trump took to Twitter to share a pithy thought: "Fidel Castro is dead!"

Elsewhere, Castro was honored and mourned by many present and former national leaders.



In a telegram to Cuban President Raul Castro, Fidel's 85-year-old brother, Pope Francis offers "my sense of grief to your excellency and family."



Russian President Vladimir Putin calls Castro "a sincere and reliable friend of Russia" who'd built "an inspiring example for many countries and nations."