Celebrating Veterans Day, new exhibits at the WWII Museum

NEW ORLEANS - The National WWII Museum in New Orleans opened on June 6th, 2000 as the National D-Day Museum. In 2003, Congress officially designated it America's WWII museum.

Trip Advisor calls it the #1 attraction in the Crescent City, bringing in people from all over the world. Many come to visit the D-Day exhibit and the historic Higgins-boat made in New Orleans that changed the course of the war.

There's also the incredible collection of war birds on display in the Boeing Center for the U.S. Freedom Pavilion. The museum is also set to open its newest exhibit, "Campaigns of Courage: The Road to Berlin".

News Two's John Pastorek sat down with the museum's curator to discuss the new exhibit and other ways you can celebrate Veterans day throughout the week.