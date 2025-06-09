'Celebrating the Red, White and Blue' event held in downtown Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - People gathered in downtown Baton Rouge to celebrate ahead of Flag Day and honor Louisianians who have served in the armed forces.

The annual "Celebrating the Red, White and Blue" event was spearheaded by District 15 Senator and President Pro Tem Regina Barrow.

City Constable Terrica Williams highlighted the flag's significance.

"It symbolizes unity, freedom and the history of our nation. It is just a wonderful thing to be a part of something so important," Williams said.

She also emphasized the importance of younger generations understanding the flag's meaning, hoping such events will draw their attention.

U.S. Marine Corps Major Evita Mosqueda served as the event's grand marshal and was recognized for her military contributions.