Celebrating Father's Day during the virus pandemic
A lot of Father's Day dinners were taken to-go as people continue to practice social distancing.
But for some, today was an excuse to finally get out the house to enjoy a delicious meal.
It's a Father's Day celebration at Mestizo Louisiana Méxican Cuisine, and phones are ringing off the hook.
"It's just nice to get out and kind of get back to normal," said one father named Keith Van Orden.
He says he's glad to be able to celebrate inside of a restaurant, despite the pandemic.
"One of our favorite things to do is go out and get some drinks, it's just odd that we couldn't go anywhere," Van Orden said.
Restaurant owner Jim Urdiales says many people are turning to locally-owned restaurants to celebrate the holiday.
Though they are only open at 50% capacity right now, business is buzzing.
"I talked to several restaurant owners this past week and I was excited to hear that a lot of restaurants, even at 25 and 50 percent capacity, are hitting their normal numbers. So many people are picking up to-go and still supporting local restaurants," said Urdiales.
Spending time together while enjoying a meal out is exactly how many fathers, like Van Orden, wanted to spend their day.
"I think the worst has passed, at least hopefully. Hopefully, we can get back to some real normalcy in another month or two," he said.