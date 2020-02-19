Celebrating Black History: A Tribute to Ms. Sadie Roberts-Joseph

BATON ROUGE - People are continuing to remember civil rights activist Sadie Roberts-Joseph nearly a year after her tragic murder.

She was honored at BREC's Black History Month Celebration on Tuesday night. Hundreds of people joined to commemorate Roberts-Joseph’s life by continuing to preserve history, just as she did her whole life.

Multiple moving musical performances, dances and skits were all performed with her in mind.

"She values preserving history. And so this is our opportunity to give a tribute to her,” East Baton Rouge Councilwoman Erika Green said.

It was a celebration fit for the late local activist, who continues to have an impact in Baton Rouge and beyond.

“Now we have to continue her legacy. We have to continue to bring artifacts, to bring community facts about black history, especially to Baton Rouge,” Green said.

Many performances were put on by children in the community, which is something that Roberts-Joseph would be proud to know.

“Young people need to know that there are icons and people that walked Baton Rouge just like Ms. Sadie,” Green said.

Those that performed Tuesday night did it for the love of their culture, and also for the love of Ms. Sadie.

“She always represented African culture in the community and was a very positive force in the community. So we want to honor her legacy,” Sesi Ras with Drum Connection said.

Even with her physical presence gone, her influence leaves a mark with each person who remembers her mission.

“So beyond remembering her works, remember her spirit and her character,” Green said.

Ms. Sadie's legacy also continues at the Odell S. Williams Now and Then African-American Museum, which she founded in 2001. Her son has continued to run it since her passing.