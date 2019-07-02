Celebrate a Southern Spring in St. Francisville

ST. FRANCISVILLE - This weekend St. Francisville will host the 44th annual Audubon Pilgrimage. Christian Tregle and St. Francisville Mayor, Bill D'Aquilla stopped by 2une In this morning to tell us more about this celebration of southern spring, and explain why John James Audubon called the city his "happy land."

The pilgrimage brings national attention to St. Francisville, and gives the community a sense of pride.

"We truly try to preserve the historical integrity of our parish and what's important to us," Tregle explains.

"It gives us a chance to show our city off, show how beautiful it is, and it brings tourist dollars into the city," Mayor D'Aquilla told News 2's John Pastorek.

This year's event will feature four private homes on tour, including "Retreat," which has never before been shown on tour. People come from all over the country to see houses that were built from 1823 through the early 1900s.

"We have probably over 400 volunteers that come out," said Tregle. "They help do the homestead, the state park homes, and our gardens and churches."

The event will go from Friday night through Sunday and feature events such as a cemetery tour, wine and cheese party, and a live band.

The Audubon Pilgrimage will be held rain or shine.

For more information on the annual event, visit the Audubon Pilgrimage website.