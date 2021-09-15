Cedarcrest Southmoor Elementary dismisses students early after natural gas scare Wednesday

BATON ROUGE - An odor briefly forced administrators to clear out a school building in Baton Rouge Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Fire Department said students at Cedarcrest Southmoor Elementary School were relocated after an employee smelled what seemed to be natural gas. Officials later said it appeared the smell was coming from a faulty A/C unit.

The natural gas supply to that unit was shut off by an employee and there was no significant amount of natural gas in the air, the department said.

Classes resumed Wednesday after the school received the all-clear from the fire department. The school system later said it was dismissing the school shortly after 1:30 p.m.