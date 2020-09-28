65°
CDC releases list of recommended activities for Thanksgiving 2020

Monday, September 28 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention laid out a list of high and low-risk activities to avoid and take part in, respectively, during what is expected to be an unusual holiday season.

The new guidance from the CDC says recommended, lower-risk activities include small family dinners, delivering food to those at greater risk, and even virtual dinners with friends and family. 

Higher-risk activities, which the agency advises against, include shopping in crowded stores, attending crowded parades, and attending large indoor gatherings with people from outside your household. 

You can read the full list of low, moderate, and high-risk activities here.

