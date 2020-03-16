68°
CDC recommends that gatherings should be limited due to coronavirus

42 minutes 44 seconds ago Sunday, March 15 2020 Mar 15, 2020 March 15, 2020 11:39 PM March 15, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention is urging mass events and large gatherings to be canceled.

The CDC tweeted Sunday afternoon advising event organizers to cancel events that involve 50 or more people amid the COVID-19 outbreak.    

New: Starting immediately and for the next 8 weeks, CDC recommends cancelling all events of 50 or more people. Full recommendation here: https://t.co/LrjUt4rl7B #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/OroIqhTYJo

— CDC (@CDCgov) March 16, 2020

