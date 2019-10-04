72°
CDC issues new warnings on vaping

53 minutes 5 seconds ago Friday, October 04 2019 Oct 4, 2019 October 04, 2019 6:05 AM October 04, 2019 in News
Source: Washington Post
By: WBRZ Staff

As hundreds more people in the US become sickened by a vaping-related lung disease, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention intensify warnings about vaping risks.

The case count has reached 1,080, the agency announced Thursday. There have been 18 deaths in 15 states and more deaths are being investigated. All patients reported a history of vaping, and the majority also reported using THC-containing products.

Confirmed deaths have occurred in: Alabama, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, Oregon and Virginia. State health departments have released very little information about the deceased patients. But most of the dead were older.

The CDC says it continues to get reports of new cases. Among the new cases, about half of the patients were hospitalized within the last two weeks.

