CBS journalist succumbs to virus, two renowned musicians hospitalized

Novel coronavirus, the pandemic that continues to trigger tragedies across the globe, has now resulted in the death of a well-known journalist and left two world-renowned musicians in serious condition.

CNN reports that on Sunday, COVID-19 took the life of CBS News producer and talent executive Maria Mercader.

Mercader became a CBS page in the early 1990's and used the following three decades to work her way up to becoming a producer on the network's foreign and national desks.

CBS states that she'd been on medical leave "for an unrelated matter since February."

The network also notes that Mercader "courageously fought cancer and related illnesses for 20 years, enduring numerous treatments and surgeries."

It issued a statement regarding her untimely death, saying, "To her colleagues and family, she was an inspiration and a symbol of hope each time she returned to work after the latest medical setback threatened to end her life."

Mercader was 54 years old.

In related news, over the weekend singer-songwriter John Prine, who received a Grammy lifetime achievement award this year, is in critical condition with symptoms of coronavirus, his family relayed via his Twitter account Sunday.

An update on John pic.twitter.com/fPQbv0tLyB — John Prine (@JohnPrineMusic) March 29, 2020

“After a sudden onset of Covid-19 symptoms, John was hospitalized on Thursday (3/26),” the statement from the Prine family said. “He was intubated Saturday evening, and continues to receive care, but his situation is critical.”

The tweet continues, “This is hard news for us to share. But so many of you have loved and supported John over the years, we wanted to let you know, and give you the chance to send on more of that love and support now. And know that we love you, and John loves you.”

Meanwhile another musician, opera legend Placido Domingo, was hospitalized in Acapulco, Mexico, with complications related to coronavirus, according to the singer's spokesperson.

"He is doing well and is responding to treatment," Domingo's spokesperson said in a statement to CNN.

Last week, the 79-year-old singer announced via his Facebook page that he'd tested positive for novel coronavirus.

"Together we can fight this virus and stop the current worldwide crisis, so we can hopefully return to our normal daily lives very soon," Domingo wrote.

At this time, well over 700,000 people across the globe have a positive COVID-19 diagnosis, and 34,572 of those infected have died.