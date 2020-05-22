CBD Oil gains popularity as aid to relieving pandemic-induced stress

Cannabidiol (CBD) oil has become increasingly popular in states that have legalized medical marijuana, especially throughout the 2020 health crisis caused by the spread of novel coronavirus.

The non-intoxicating marijuana extract is credited with successfully treating symptoms associated with a wide variety of medical problems including anxiety and inflammation.

It's no wonder that during a stressful global pandemic, many customers have turned to CBD Oil as a way of relieving stress.

Though the health crisis continues to dampen adult-use marijuana sales in most U.S. markets, some parts of the country experienced their strongest time of sales during March-April.

And, all adult-use cannabis markets got a boost from the stimulus checks that went out around April 15.

That said, sales on 4/20, which is traditionally the biggest sales day of the year, were soft relative to 2019.

CBD oil and related products are advertised as containing CBD from hemp, defined in federal law as cannabis plants that contain 0.3 percent or less of psychoactive compound THC.

CBD doesn’t produce a high, and consumers swear it helps with aches and pains, anxiety, and other ailments such as sleeplessness.

