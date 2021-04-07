Latest Weather Blog
Cause of Tiger Woods' crash to be released Wednesday, officials say
LOS ANGELES, California - When Tiger Woods, a 45-year-old professional golfer who is widely regarded as one of the golfing world's greatest athletes, was involved in a serious February 23 car crash, the international community rushed to offer support.
Six weeks later, Woods is still recovering from injuries sustained in the wreck and, according to CNN, local officials are preparing to reveal the cause of the incident.
Sheriff Alex Villanueva of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department announced that the public will be made aware of what the investigation yielded during a 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET) news conference on Wednesday, April 7.
The investigation was completed last week, but at the time Sheriff Villanueva refused to report its findings, saying he was unable to release the collision report without Woods' permission.
On the day of the wreck, Woods was driving a Genesis SUV along Hawthorne Boulevard in Rancho Pales Verdes, California around 7 a.m., when the vehicle veered off the road and rolled over.
After surgery and weeks in the hospital, Woods has been recovering at home.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BR Police release footage from incident involving LSU football player, Koy Moore
-
Attorney for LSU Director poised to file lawsuit against university officials to...
-
LSU's mishandling of alleged sexual misconduct/abuse cases leads to multiple problems for...
-
BRPD releases full video from police encounter with LSU football player Koy...
-
Feds launch new investigation into LSU's Title IX failings
Sports Video
-
Max Johnson in the mix for LSU starting quarterback job
-
Coach O admits to mistakes, takes steps to correct them in the...
-
Saints QB Jameis Winston gets emotional discussing Drew Brees
-
Southern football on the road to play Texas Southern
-
Javonte Smart's impact on the Baton Rouge community