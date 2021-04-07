Cause of Tiger Woods' crash to be released Wednesday, officials say

LOS ANGELES, California - When Tiger Woods, a 45-year-old professional golfer who is widely regarded as one of the golfing world's greatest athletes, was involved in a serious February 23 car crash, the international community rushed to offer support.

Six weeks later, Woods is still recovering from injuries sustained in the wreck and, according to CNN, local officials are preparing to reveal the cause of the incident.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department announced that the public will be made aware of what the investigation yielded during a 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET) news conference on Wednesday, April 7.

The investigation was completed last week, but at the time Sheriff Villanueva refused to report its findings, saying he was unable to release the collision report without Woods' permission.

On the day of the wreck, Woods was driving a Genesis SUV along Hawthorne Boulevard in Rancho Pales Verdes, California around 7 a.m., when the vehicle veered off the road and rolled over.

After surgery and weeks in the hospital, Woods has been recovering at home.